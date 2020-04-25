The Washington Redskins Have Reportedly Traded Trent Williams

The Washington Redskins have been working to find a trade partner for star offensive lineman Trent Williams for the better part of a year.

Well, on Saturday afternoon, the team finally found a new home for the star tackle. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Redskins traded Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers reportedly shipped a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and a third-round pick in 2021. After reportedly asking for a first-round pick last year, the Redskins dropped their asking price to a second-round pick.

However, after failing to move the star offensive tackle, it looks like Washington had to drop its asking price once again. Now he’s headed out West to play for the reigning NFC champions.

Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Washington reportedly spoke with the Minnesota Vikings during the draft, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

The focus shifted to San Francisco, who is still waiting to hear from star offensive tackle Joe Staley on his future. Staley is reportedly considering retirement, which would leave a massive hole on the 49ers offensive line.

With Williams headed to San Francisco, it looks like Staley could be walking away from the game.

The former seven-time Pro Bowler has a new home.