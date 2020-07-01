Tony Dungy Says He Won’t Say NFL Team’s Name On The Air

You can add Hall of Fame head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy to the list of people who think it is time to change the Washington Redskins’ name.

In fact, Dungy has already self-censored himself in regards to the team’s nickname, which many have called for eliminating. When he’s on the air on Football Night in America, Dungy refuses to say “Redskins.”

In an interview with William C. Rhoden of ESPN’s The Undefeated, Dungy said he used to say the nickname without a second thought. However, he’s changed his tune recently.

Additionally, the Super Bowl-winning coach said he thinks its time for the Washington franchise to change its name.

“It’s not hard to change the name,” Dungy told Rhoden. “When I’m on the air, I try to just refer to them as Washington. I think it’s appropriate. If the team doesn’t want to change, the least I can do is try not to use it.” “You can say, ‘This has been a historic name and we’ve used it for this team for X number of years, but in this day and age, it’s offensive to some people, so we’re going to change it.’ I don’t think that’s hard.”

Dungy isn’t the only broadcaster or writer who refuses to say “Redskins.” In the past, Washington ownership has staunchly committed to using the name, which many feel is racist and offensive to Native Americans.

However, we’ve already seen several institutions make major changes during this ongoing period of social unrest and protests against racial injustice. Who would have thought earlier this year NASCAR would ban the Confederate flag or schools would remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from buildings?

Maybe Tony Dungy is right about now being the time to make the switch for the D.C. football team.