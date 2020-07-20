Tony Kornheiser Shares Honest Admission On Redskins Name

ESPN Pardon the Interruption host and Washington, D.C. resident Tony Kornheiser shared an honest admission on Dan Snyder and the Redskins name last week.

Kornheiser admitted that there are more people who want Snyder out as the team’s owner than there are people who want the name changed.

The ESPN host doesn’t think it’s particularly close, either.

“He is seen as an impediment to winning,” Kornheiser said on Friday. “Far more people in this area want him out than wanted the nickname changed. Far more. But there is nothing in this particular story that ties him specifically to bad behavior.”

Co-host Michael Wilbon agreed.

“Dan Snyder has no allies in Washington DC. We live there and we know this for a fact. You can walk down any street in Washington DC, or suburban Maryland, or suburban Virginia — as I did this morning — and you can have people say, ‘I hope they get rid of him. I hope they get him to sell,'” he said.

The longtime PTI hosts aren’t wrong, but unfortunately for Washington fans, Snyder doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Despite 15 former Redskins female employees making sexual harassment allegations in the work place, Snyder – who was not accused – likely won’t be forced to sell.

But the name and logo are being changed. Snyder made that decision official last week.

Washington has yet to officially decide on a new name, but a couple of suggestions are gaining popularity among the fan base.

Snyder, meanwhile, has released a statement apologizing for the culture detailed in the Washington Post story.

“The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society.

This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year,” Snyder said.