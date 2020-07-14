Trademark Expert Believes He Has 4 ‘Viable’ Name Options For Redskins

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder announced an official decision on the team’s name on Monday morning. It’s being retired.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced.

The team has not yet announced its new name. That is reportedly due to trademark issues.

Martin McCaulay has been attempting to claim the rights to several trademarks. He believes he has four “viable” options for the new name: Redtails, Renegades, Redhawks, and Americans.

“There are really only four viable options if this is going to be done before starting the 2020 season – Redtails, Renegades, Redhawks, and Americans, because I have trademarks for both football games and apparel,” he wrote.

There are others like they were offered Generals. I am only writing about mine and sorry I should have specified that. — Martin McCaulay (@MartinMcCaulay) July 14, 2020

McCaulay has added that he’s very open to giving Snyder and the Washington franchise the rights to the names.

“I want them to change the name and am embarrassed if I did anything that slows that down. I thought if I hoarded all the good names that would keep someone else who might be a pain in the neck from getting them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Red Wolves and Warriors are two other names gaining traction on social media.