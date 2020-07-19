Trademark Squatter Offering Redskins His Names Under 1 Condition

The holder of several notable Washington football-themed trademarks is offering them up to Daniel Snyder under one condition.

Martin McCaulay, who has trademarked several notable Washington names, is willing to give up their rights to the NFC East franchise. He’s more than willing to do so under one condition, he says.

The trademark holder wants the NFL franchise to donate to charities of his choosing, including those exclusive to Native Americans.

McCaulay spoke to TMZ Sports about his situation.

"They won't take my offer of free trademarks so I hired an attorney to facilitate the transaction. His name is Darren Heitner," McCaulay told TMZ Sports.

“He wrote a letter to Mr. Snyder with my offer, making it clear that I was trying to facilitate the name change. I do not want to be an obstacle. Please. If you want one of Mr. McCaulay’s trademarks, or me, ‘trademark hog,’ as I like to go by, then just let us know what does he need to do to get out of your way? What is it?” McCaulay holds the rights to several notable trademark names, including Monuments, Americans, Veterans, Red-Tailed Hawks and Federals. The trademark holder says he reached out to the NFL earlier this month. “My email was dated July 4th, 2020 to the NFL trademark attorney and said ‘free trademarks,’ a list out of all my trademarks saying, ‘you can have these for free’ and they didn’t respond.” “I didn’t know how to reach anybody. I’m on Twitter, at the NFL, at the NFL commish. Take my trademarks, please! What do I have to do to get you to take these trademarks?” he told TMZ. Washington announced earlier this week that the “Redskins” name and logo was being retired. There has yet to be an announcement on a new name/logo, presumably due to trademark issues.