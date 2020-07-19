Trademark Squatter Offering Redskins His Names Under 1 Condition

The holder of several notable Washington football-themed trademarks is offering them up to Daniel Snyder under one condition.
Martin McCaulay, who has trademarked several notable Washington names, is willing to give up their rights to the NFC East franchise. He’s more than willing to do so under one condition, he says.
The trademark holder wants the NFL franchise to donate to charities of his choosing, including those exclusive to Native Americans.
McCaulay spoke to TMZ Sports about his situation.
McCaulay holds the rights to several notable trademark names, including Monuments, Americans, Veterans, Red-Tailed Hawks and Federals.
The trademark holder says he reached out to the NFL earlier this month.
Washington announced earlier this week that the “Redskins” name and logo was being retired. There has yet to be an announcement on a new name/logo, presumably due to trademark issues.