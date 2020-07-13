Tuskegee Airmen React To Idea Of ‘Washington Red Tails’ Name

The Tuskegee Airmen – otherwise known as the ‘Red Tails’ – have responded to the Redskins’ team name change.
Dan Snyder made the decision on Monday to change the team name after years of opposition. Fans and analysts have submitted plenty of ideas for what the new team name could be. The Washington ‘Red Tails’ has gained plenty of steam over the past few days.
The ‘Red Tails’ was a nickname given to the first Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The Red Tails – who served in World War II and posted an incredible battle record – received their nickname after many of the pilots painted their plane tails crimson.
The Tuskegee Airmen would be honored if Washington elected to change its team name to the ‘Red Tails.’