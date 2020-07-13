Tuskegee Airmen React To Idea Of ‘Washington Red Tails’ Name

The Tuskegee Airmen – otherwise known as the ‘Red Tails’ – have responded to the Redskins’ team name change.

Dan Snyder made the decision on Monday to change the team name after years of opposition. Fans and analysts have submitted plenty of ideas for what the new team name could be. The Washington ‘Red Tails’ has gained plenty of steam over the past few days.

The ‘Red Tails’ was a nickname given to the first Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The Red Tails – who served in World War II and posted an incredible battle record – received their nickname after many of the pilots painted their plane tails crimson.

The Tuskegee Airmen would be honored if Washington elected to change its team name to the ‘Red Tails.’

“If the Washington D.C. NFL franchise chooses to rename themselves as the Washington Red Tails, it would honor the Tuskegee Airmen legacy and be symbolic for all of America.“ the National Office for Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated told Deadspin. “Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated would be honored and pleased to work with the organization during and after the process should this name be adopted.” Other potential names for the team includes the Generals, Warriors, Presidents, Red Wolves and Lincolns. But the Red Tails has perhaps the best story associated with the name. Many are hoping Dan Snyder elects to choose the Red Tails as the new team name. We’ll find out his choice in coming weeks.