Urban Meyer Has A Strong Message For Dwayne Haskins’ Critics

Urban Meyer is sick and tired of hearing the criticism directed at Dwayne Haskins. The former Ohio State head coach has plenty of faith in his onetime quarterback.

The Redskins’ projected 2020 starter displayed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season. But there were more downs than ups in 2019, evidenced by Haskins’ 58.6 completion percentage and seven interceptions thrown in seven starts .

There were rumors Washington would go after a quarterback in the recent 2020 draft – perhaps even Tua Tagovailoa. But Ron Rivera’s decision to roll with Chase Young with the second overall pick was a positive sign the organization trusts Haskins for the time being.

The Redskins’ quarterback has plenty to prove this upcoming season. But Haskins’ former coach, Meyer, is tired of everyone putting all the blame on No. 7.

“So it’s the quarterback’s fault?” Meyer told Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on the Move the Sticks podcast, via 247Sports. “Nevermind the fact that their coach got fired, the place is a mess, there’s this going on, there’s this going on, this going on. A lot of stuff I heard from behind the scenes — cause, once again I have several players there — yet it’s Dwayne’s fault.”

It may be harsh, but Meyer’s got a point. The Redskins have failed to surround Haskins with a competent offense.

Fortunately, Washington did go out and select Young in the draft. A dominant edge-rusher should alleviate the pressure on Haskins’ shoulders to put up major points on offense.

But whether or not Haskins or Meyer believe it, the 2020 season may be Haskins’ final shot to prove what he’s worth. If he doesn’t have a big year, the Redskins may start looking at other quarterback options.