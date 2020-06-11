Video: Dwayne Haskins Looking Ripped After Offseason Weight Loss

After a subpar rookie season, Dwayne Haskins will need to impress new head coach Ron Rivera if he wants to prove he’s the future of the Washington Redskins.

But based on his latest training video, Haskins is already committed to being a much better athlete. In a video he released on Twitter, Haskins showed off a much slimmer physique with more muscle tone.

Just yesterday Haskins revealed that he’s shed about 17 pounds since his rough rookie season in 2019. He weighed in at 228 pounds in the winter, and has since cut all the way to 218 pounds. With so much less baggage, moving around in the pocket should be a lot easier for him.

Running with the ball was rarely Haskins’ strong suit when he was a star at Ohio State. In two years with the Buckeyes he totaled just 194 yards and averaged 1.9 yards per carry.

But he was forced to scramble for his life on a number of occasions during his rookie season. Haskins averaged 5.1 yards per carry for 101 yards in nine games last season.

In year two, Haskins’ focus is going to consist of learning Scott Turner’s offense, getting a rapport with a multitude of new receivers and weapons, and being in sync with his offensive line.

Last year he completed just 58.6-percent of his passes for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Haskins was also sacked 29 times in just nine games.

Will Dwayne Haskins’ weight loss be a difference-maker for him in 2020?