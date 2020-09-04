Washington Announces Decision On Veteran RB Adrian Peterson

The Washington Football Team has just made a major change to its backfield. With final rosters due by this Saturday, the front office has decided to part ways with Adrian Peterson.

Peterson bounced around the NFL for the past few years, making brief stops in Arizona and New Orleans. It looked like there wasn’t much gas left in the future Hall of Famer’s tank, but then he rediscovered himself in Washington.

In two seasons with the Washington Football Team, the veteran tailback had 1,940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He was hoping to make the nation’s capital his home for an extended period of time.

Clearly, the Washington Football Team felt it was time to move on from Peterson. The team announced that it released the former MVP on Friday morning.

We have released RB Adrian Peterson. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 4, 2020

Washington must feel pretty confident about young running backs Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love.

Gibson has plenty of upside due to his versatility. In his final season at Memphis, the versatile tailback had 369 rushing yards and 735 receiving yards.

As for Peterson, the 35-year-old will now have to find yet another home in the NFL. Any team in need of a running back that is great in short-yardage situations should consider adding him to its roster.

Peterson is just over 1,000 yards away from passing Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing yards list. He’ll need to sign another contract if he wants a chance at accomplishing that goal.