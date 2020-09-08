The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Announces Week 1 Depth Chart Spot For Alex Smith

Washington quarterback Alex Smith.TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins calls a play during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Incredibly, Alex Smith has worked his way back onto the Washington Football Team’s active roster. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll be suited up on game day.

This morning, Washington released its depth chart for this weekend’s season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kyle Allen is listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Dwayne Haskins.

That means Smith, who has battled back from a devastating leg injury to return to the field, will begin the year as the third-string quarterback. Most likely, he’ll be inactive Week 1.

That doesn’t mean the veteran signal caller won’t have an important role this week, however. Washington is counting on him to serve as a mentor for Haskins as he begins his second season as a pro.

Truth be told, we’re still not sure how to feel about Alex Smith’s journey right now. It is admirable and inspiring how hard he has worked to recover, but it is also frightening thinking about what could happen if he gets back on the field in an actual game.

One thing is certain though: he’s an easy guy to root for.

Washington will open its 2020 season against Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.