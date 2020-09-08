Washington Announces Week 1 Depth Chart Spot For Alex Smith

Incredibly, Alex Smith has worked his way back onto the Washington Football Team’s active roster. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll be suited up on game day.

This morning, Washington released its depth chart for this weekend’s season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kyle Allen is listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Dwayne Haskins.

That means Smith, who has battled back from a devastating leg injury to return to the field, will begin the year as the third-string quarterback. Most likely, he’ll be inactive Week 1.

That doesn’t mean the veteran signal caller won’t have an important role this week, however. Washington is counting on him to serve as a mentor for Haskins as he begins his second season as a pro.

Washington Football names Kyle Allen as backup QB and Alex Smith third string for Week 1 vs Philly.

Seems very likely Smith will be inactive on Sunday. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2020

Truth be told, we’re still not sure how to feel about Alex Smith’s journey right now. It is admirable and inspiring how hard he has worked to recover, but it is also frightening thinking about what could happen if he gets back on the field in an actual game.

One thing is certain though: he’s an easy guy to root for.

Washington will open its 2020 season against Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.