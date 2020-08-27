NFL Team Announces It Has Canceled Thursday’s Practice

An NFL team announced on Wednesday evening that it has postponed Thursday’s scheduled scrimmage in the wake of the decisions by NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting. The Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games were then called off, too.

WNBA teams also decided to not play and we’ve had games postponed in Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, as well.

The Washington Football Team joined in on the movement on Wednesday evening, opting to postpone Thursday’s scheduled team scrimmage.

“It has been a very difficult day on many levels. After many conversations with Head Coach Ron Rivera and Jason (Wright), we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s practice at FedExField to engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice,” Julie Donaldson tweeted.

It will not be surprising if other NFL teams follow suit. Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions opted to not practice in the wake of the shooting.

Sports, at least in some leagues, could be on hold for the time being.

NBA players are reportedly meeting tonight to discuss their next steps.