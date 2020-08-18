Video: Chase Young Is Looking Like A Beast At Training Camp

There may be no more reliable asset right now than a top Ohio State defensive end. Joey and Nick Bosa have quickly become NFL superstars, and now their successor Chase Young looks set to follow in their footsteps for the Washington Football Team.

Young was taken No. 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft by Washington a few months ago. This week, he has started making his presence known at training camp.

In a new clip released by the team, he quickly dispatches of second year Missouri product Paul Adams, a 6-foot-6, 315 pound offensive tackle. That clip is being shared all over the place right now.

If you want to throw some cold water on things, you may note that it is just one play in a 1-on-1 drill, and Adams is not exactly a star tackle. Still, Washington Football Team fans have had a rough go of it for years. It is okay for them to get excited about their monster new defensive end.

Young entered his junior year with ridiculous hype, and more than lived up. After a 10.5-sack 2018 season, he racked up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 12 games for the Buckeyes last season.

He was viewed as the biggest can’t-miss prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Bosas provide a blueprint, Washington won’t have to wait long for him to make a massive impact on the field for Ron Rivera’s squad.

Washington opens the season with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13. All eyes will be on Chase Young coming off the edge when that game kicks off.

[Washington Football Team]