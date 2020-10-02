Report: Dwayne Haskins And Ron Rivera Met To Discuss Poor Performance

Dwayne Haskins didn’t exactly have a rookie season to write home about, but his play through the first three games of the Washington Football Team season have head coach Ron Rivera concerned.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Rivera met with Haskins privately to discuss his recent poor play. Per the report, Rivera explicitly warned Haskins that he cannot continue to regress like he did against the Cleveland Browns and keep his starting job.

Washington stunned the Philadelphia Eagles, overcoming a 17-0 deficit to win 27-17 and kickoff the Ron Rivera era. Haskins went 17-of-31 for 178 yards and a touchdown in the win.

But in back-to-back losses to Arizona and Cleveland, Haskins didn’t look any better. The low mark was the Cleveland game, in which he threw three interceptions and fumbled twice in a 34-20 loss.

Sources tell me that Ron Rivera and some Washington Football coaches met with Dwayne Haskins this week to make clear he understands he needs to play better or things could soon change. Story here:https://t.co/B3LQ5NvSgf — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 2, 2020

It was believed before the season even began that Haskins would be on thin ice with his new head coach and de facto GM. The front office that drafted Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft have since cleaned out their desks.

Waiting in the wings is veteran QB Alex Smith, fresh off a devastating leg injury but reportedly able to play.

The next couple of weeks aren’t going to be any easier for Haskins either.

The Washington Football Team plays the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams over the next two games. After that, it’s a road game against the New York Giants before returning home to greet the Dallas Cowboys.

By the time of their Week 8 bye, Washington could be all but eliminated from playoff contention unless Haskins improves.

Will Dwayne Haskins still be the Washington starter by midseason?

