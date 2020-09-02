Dwayne Haskins Reacts To Being Named Starting Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has made its official decision at quarterback. Second year QB Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s Week 1 starter, when the season opens in less than two weeks.

Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, took over the starting job midway through his rookie season. There was a steep learning curve for the former Buckeye standout.

Haskins started seven of his nine appearances, completing 58.6-percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. It wasn’t a great start to his career, but he did pick things up pretty substantially toward the end of the year.

With the surprising news that Alex Smith has been cleared to play, it looked like the veteran may push Haskins for the QB1 spot. Ron Rivera and his staff put that to rest with today’s announcement. It is Haskins’ team moving forward, and he’s very confident in his abilities and his preparation.

Always bet on yourself 🤝 https://t.co/aAqdeaVfsl — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) September 2, 2020

By all accounts, this offseason has been a very good one for Dwayne Haskins. He looks to be in very good shape, and his former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin, now a top Washington wide receiver, says that the QB approached this offseason with a “different attentiveness” than he had seen previously.

The addition of Smith to the sideline should also be a plus for Haskins. The two quarterbacks reportedly have a good relationship, and Smith is the kind of consummate professional, veteran presence that Haskins can lean on in the quarterback room and on the sideline during games.

The Washington Football Team begins its 2020 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13.

