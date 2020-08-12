Washington Football Team Announces Decision On Fan Attendance

The Washington Football Team has joined the list of NFL franchises who will play games without fans this upcoming season.

Washington announced this morning that the team will begin the 2020 season without fans in attendance at FedEx Field. However, the decision “will be re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season.”

Last year, Washington finished 20th in the NFL in home attendance, averaging 65,488 fans per contest. It was a marked improvement on the year before when the Burgundy and Gold finished 27th in the league with only 61,028 fans per game.

Prior to 2018, Washington consistently ranked in the top seven in the NFL in home attendance, despite routinely posting losing seasons on the field.

Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExFieldhttps://t.co/UjDoaabopE — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2020

Having shed their nickname earlier this summer, the newly-branded Washington Football Team will open the 2020 regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.

Right now, there are no plans to announce a new team name before the 2020 season, though the squad introduced some sharp new helmets last week.

Washington is entering its first season under new head coach Ron Rivera, who was hired after a long stint with the Carolina Panthers.