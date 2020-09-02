Photo: Washington Football Team’s Field Design For 2020 Season

After dropping the franchise’s old racist nickname and imagery, the Washington Football Team has plenty of aesthetic choices to make for the year. We now know what FedExField will look like this fall.

In the end zones, the team is going with the text “Washington Football Team” logo. At midfield, it has opted for the NFL shield. The team put up a rendering of the new field design on its website today.

This is not expected to be a long term solution for the franchise. After it was announced that the franchise would be renamed, a number of potential nicknames were floated, including some popular options like “Washington Red Wolves,” “Washington Red Tails,” and “Washington Warriors.” Rather than rush through a new name ahead of the season, the franchise opted for the “Washington Football Team” placeholder.

With the generic placeholder name comes a pretty generic field. After years of protests and calls for a name change, however, it is a welcome change for the franchise.

New: Washington will likely use the NFL shield as their midfield logo at FedEx this season. The team posted a rendering on their rebrand site on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/aVpMjyCcvI — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 2, 2020

Some parts of the rebrand have been pretty popular. With the old logo gone, Washington has opted for an old school college football-style numbers on helmets look. It is pretty sharp, and has gone over well.

Fans are still looking for a permanent nickname solution. Before Washington Football Team was decided for 2020, “Red Wolves” had gained a lot of momentum. The team’s official Twitter account wasn’t shy about teasing fans with the name early last month, when posting name submissions.

Time will tell if Washington will be able to secure that name, or opt for something else. Or if the 2020 season is a major success, maybe Washington Football Team will stick around for a while.

[Sam Fortier]