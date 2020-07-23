Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron’s Comment On Washington Football Team

When they’re both healthy, LeBron James and Kevin Durant may be the two best players in the NBA. They also happen to root for two rival NFL teams; LeBron is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, while KD roots for the newly rebranded “Washington Football Team.”

Washington is underway on a full rebrand from the racist nickname that the franchise has had for its entire tenure in the nation’s capital. Today, the team announced that it will go by the “Washington Football Team” for the 2020 season. The name isn’t permanent though, and the team is still going through the process of finding a full-time replacement.

Not everyone is amused. LeBron, whose social media usage is generally pretty focused, took the time to drag the NFL franchise on Twitter. “Is that real?? No way!” he tweeted, saying he saw the name after waking up from a nap ahead of tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers exhibition at 9 p.m. ET. “Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh.”

It is unclear how Kevin Durant feels about the name. He doesn’t like LeBron James making fun of it, though. He responded with a particularly despondent gif of Avengers star Anthony Mackie.

After another back and forth, it does look like Durant thinks the whole thing is a bit goofy. Of course, it is just temporary, and the new uniforms, which feature a college football-esque number on the helmet, look pretty good!

WE BACK!! 😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 23, 2020

Amid the process of changing the name, Durant weighed in, and seems to like the “Red Wolves” name that has been floated as an option in recent weeks. There may be no Washington nickname option that has more momentum in recent weeks. The Arkansas State Red Wolves currently own the trademark on the nickname, which could be a reason that Washington is going in this direction for 2020, if that is indeed the choice.

Warriors and Red Tails have also been floated as options throughout the process.

