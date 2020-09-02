Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders Agree To Trade

On Tuesday night, the Washington Football Team completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Washington Football team received offensive tackle David Sharpe and a seventh-round pick in exchange for sending a sixth-round pick to Las Vegas. Washington announced the move in a statement on Twitter.

The Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on Sharpe during the 2017 NFL draft. He spent one season with the team before the then-Oakland Raiders released him prior to the 2018 season.

After spending a few weeks with the Houston Texans, Sharpe eventually re-signed with the Raiders. Las Vegas inked the former Florida star to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

Now he’s headed to Washington.

Sharpe should provide quality depth for Washington as the team looks to protect second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

As for the Raiders, Sharpe was sitting second on the team’s depth chart behind veteran right tackle Trent Brown. However, the team clearly feels comfortable with Brandon Parker and Sam Young as depth players heading into 2020.

The Raiders have been busy this offseason. This is just the latest trade for the team, which traded for linebacker Raekwon McMillan from the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.

Both Washington and Las Vegas are hoping to take significant steps forward heading into the new season. For Washington, that means just being competitive in a crowded NFC East.

For Las Vegas, that means getting into the playoffs after a 7-9 campaign last year.