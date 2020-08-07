Washington Football Team Makes Decision On RB Derrius Guice

On Friday afternoon, a report revealed police arrested Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice on domestic violence charges.

Less than an hour after that report emerged, the team made a decision on Guice’s future with the organization. Washington announced it released the former LSU star following his arrest.

“On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice, the team said in a statement. “We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process.”

“We them met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020

The Washington Post reported police arrested Guice on Friday afternoon on domestic violence-related charges. Those include one count of strangulation, which is a felony, according to a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself in to police at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center this afternoon.

Guice spent two injury-plagued seasons in Washington prior to his release.

In his first preseason game as a rookie, Guice tore his ACL and missed the extent of the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he suffered another knee injury in 2019 that cost him most of the season.

In five games last season, he racked up 245 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.