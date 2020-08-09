Washington Football Team Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Morning

It has not been an ideal offseason for Daniel Snyder’s NFL franchise.

The Washington Football Team has gone through a name change, “retiring” the longtime Redskins name and logo. The decision came after several years of criticism.

The Washington Post also dropped a bombshell report on the franchise, as several female ex-employees made allegations of sexual harassment.

Snyder’s franchise is hoping to improve moving forward. The franchise has hired female broadcaster Julie Donaldson to help change the culture. The changed culture was on display on Friday night, when running back Derrius Guice was released following an arrest.

Unfortunately, the Washington Football Team can’t seem to get out of its own way. A very minor – but embarrassing – mistake was made on social media on Sunday morning, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.

The Washington Football Team apparently announced that its new hashtag was going to be #1932. However, you are not able to hashtag numbers on Twitter.

Oops.

The Washington Football Team announced its new hashtag was #1932 but didn't realize that you can't hashtag numbers. pic.twitter.com/LWMayqxnqO — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 9, 2020

Of course, this is an extremely minor and mostly irrelevant mistake, but it’s the kind of thing that just seems to happen in Washington more than anywhere else.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Philadelphia. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.