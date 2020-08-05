Fans React To First Look At Washington Football Team Helmet

We got our first look at the Washington Football Team’s new helmet on Wednesday afternoon.

The NFC East team, which is going with a temporary name for the 2020 season, is slightly altering its uniforms. The Redskins name and logo are gone, meaning the team needs a new helmet.

Washington unveiled its new helmet on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the same burgundy helmet, but replacing the logo are gold player numbers.

All angles. All 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9G8SQMprsX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 5, 2020

The early reviews are in and some Washington fans appear to be in major favor of the new look. They are loving the simple helmets.

“I don’t agree with the name change but that is a sweet looking helmet,” one fan tweeted in response.

“It’s UNIQUE in the NFL. In fact, I bet we start seeing other teams do this on one side of their helmet,” another fan added.

Not everyone was in favor of the new look, though. Some fans are still longing for the old helmets.

“I love my Redskins. I know lots of people really love these uniforms, especially the helmets, but I don’t understand the appeal at all. I really hope they can do much better in the rebranding. Seriously, we’re not Alabama,” one fan wrote.

“Yuck. No fire there. Hopefully it’s just for this year,” another added.

Washington is set to debut its new helmets – and uniform – on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.