Look: Washington Football Team Unveils Its New Logo

The Washington Football Team has made major changes to its branding after changing the team name.

The NFL’s Washington franchise will no longer be called the ‘Redskins’ from now on. The organization retired the derogatory nickname and accompanying logo earlier this off-season. Public opposition essentially forced Dan Snyder’s compliance to make the decision.

Now, the Redskins will be known as the ‘Washington Football Team’ for the 2020 season. The new name is just temporary as the organization aims to make a permanent change to the name and logo by the 2021 season. The name-change decision essentially buys the organization more time to come up with a more creative nickname and accompanying logo.

In light of the recent changes, the Washington Football Team revealed its temporary logo on Thursday. The organization is sticking with the burgundy and gold color scheme for the foreseeable future. Take a look at the Washington Football Team’s new logo below.

It begins here… pic.twitter.com/CHCCZ64W81 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

It may be boring, but it’s not necessarily a bad look. The organization is sticking to its traditional colors, which have always been one of the best color-sets in the NFL.

Fans are also happy about the organization’s latest uniform updates. The team will forego the traditional Redskins logo in light of player numbers on the helmets this season. The NFL logo will be Washington’s mid-field logo this season, as well.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Washington Football Team will be called in 2021.