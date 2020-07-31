Junior Galette Says 1 Name Was ‘Highest Bidder’ To Replace Redskins

When the “Redskins” name was finally retired by Washington, the majority of the league was expecting the team to come up with an interesting new name, with the Washington Red Wolves gaining serious momentum in the last few weeks before the team’s announcement. Instead, the franchise went with the Washington Football Team.

Prior to that decision, former Washington pass rusher Junior Galette tweeted that Washington would adopt the name “Red Wolves” for the 2020 season. Obviously that didn’t end up happening, but it appears there is more to this story.

This week, we had the chance to sit down and speak to Galette about his tweets on the subject. It turns out the reason he was so confident that “Red Wolves” would be the new name for Washington is because it was reportedly the “highest bidder” within the organization.

“No, that wasn’t me throwing a name out there,” Galette told The Spun. “That was a name that people from the personnel department told me was the highest bidder to win, but then they went temporarily with the Washington Football Team.”

Didnt I already tell you guys what the name is? https://t.co/VGxz42Av38 — SACKMANLIVES (@JuniorGalette93) July 15, 2020

Perhaps this will be the name that Washington adopts following the 2020 season. Arkansas State University has held the trademark on “Red Wolves” since 2008. As of 10 days ago, the Washington Football Team had not yet reached out to the school about potentially adopting the name, according to an NBC Sports report.

Junior Galette wouldn’t be shocked if his former team sticks with its current name, but he thinks it all depends on its record this year as the Washington Football Team.

Our wide-ranging Q&A with Galette will be available later this week. He shared his thoughts on Dan Snyder’s culture, why he believes he’s being blackballed by the NFL and much more.