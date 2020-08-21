Washington Football Team Releases Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus

Thaddeus Moss’ journey to the NFL has been anything but smooth. Unfortunately for the LSU product, his professional career has hit another speed bump.

During the 2020 NFL Combine, Moss’ physical showed that he had a fracture in his right foot. That injury may have affected his draft stock since all seven rounds passed without his name being called.

Washington took a chance on Thaddeus, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, by signing him to a rookie deal. His stint with the franchise didn’t last very long though.

On Friday, the Washington Football Team waived Moss. The front office decided to use the open roster space to add offensive guard Joshua Garnett and offensive tackle David Steinmetz.

Washington has added some depth on the O-line, signing G Joshua Garnett and OT David Steinmetz. Meanwhile, they waived/injured TE Thaddeus Moss, the son of Randy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Back in May, Moss revealed that Cincinnati and New England called him after the draft. Perhaps both franchises still have interest in the 22-year-old tight end.

Moss’ father, Randy, used to play for the Patriots. It’d be pretty cool to see him suit up for the franchise as well. It’s worth nothing that New England drafted a pair of tight ends this year in Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene and UCLA’s Devin Asiasi.

In his final season at LSU, Moss had 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Although it hasn’t been a great start to Moss’ professional career, the talented pass catcher has plenty of time to turn his fortune around.