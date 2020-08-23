Washington Football Team Releases Veteran Wide Receiver

In a move that was not surprising, the Washington Football Team released wide receiver Cody Latimer this afternoon.

Latimer signed with Washington this offseason following two years with NFC East rival the New York Giants. However, he never even practiced with the team, thanks to an offseason arrest.

Back in May, Latimer was arrested and charged with second degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He has been on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List this summer.

Now, the 27-year-old wideout is completely out of a job.

Roster Update: We have released WR Cody Latimer. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 23, 2020

Overall, the Washington Football Team likely won’t miss Latimer. They never even got to see him in practice, and the team’s depth chart is still relatively well-stocked with receiving options.

Second-year pro Terry McLaurin leads the way, with third-year vet Trey Quinn manning the slot. This year’s fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden also figures to factor in.

Outside of that trio, veteran free agent Dontrelle Inman, as well as the returning Steven Sims are also in the mix.