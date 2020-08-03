Washington Football Team Signing Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The Washington Football Team is looking to add a veteran presence to the WRs room. To that end, they’re adding 31-year-old wideout Dontrelle Inman.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Inman is set to sign with the Washington Football Team this week. Inman spent the 2019 season split between the New England Patriots, L.A. Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. He finished the year with 12 receptions for 181 in seven games.

Inman went undrafted out of Virginia in 2011, but he didn’t catch on with an NFL team. He wound up signing with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts for two years until he got another NFL chance with the Chargers in 2014.

After appearing in just seven games in 2014, he started to get increased playing time in 2015, making seven starts in 14 games. Inman had his best campaign in 2016 when he recorded 58 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns – all career highs.

He started the 2017 season with the Chargers but was traded to the Chicago Bears in the middle of the season.

Dontrelle Inman joins a Washington team that is currently lacking for depth and experience. Receivers Cody Latimer, Kelvin Harmon and Emmanuel Hall are all on the active/reserve lists, opening up a spot for him.

At this point, Washington doesn’t have much of a right to look down its nose at any available wide receiver. They had a bottom-two offense in 2019 and have a lot of work to do before improving.

