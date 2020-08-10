Washington Football Team Teases Name Suggestion By Fan

There’s all kinds of speculation as to what the Washington Football Team’s name will be once the rebrand is complete. But they may have teased the new name is a recent tweet.

Washington has been taking suggestions from the fanbase for new team nicknames and posting them on their website. But today, they posted an “interesting submission” from a fan named Sarah.

The suggestion that the fan presented was “the Washington Redwolves”. That name has been a popular one, with a very large swath of fans hoping to get it as the new nickname.

“…Once I saw it, I fell in love,” the fan wrote. “I really love the idea of the Washington Redwolves. I have been a fan of this team since I was born… and my dad has been a season ticket holder for a while. Can’t wait for what’s next!”

Judging by the comments, there’s plenty of support for Sarah and her take on the new name.

“Fan of the team since 1971… 49 years… miss the old name… even shed a tear when it was changed…. but I absolutely love the Name Redwolves!!!!” one fan wrote.

“YES! Do it!!! REDWOLVES!” said another. “Can’t wait to howl at a game!”

UPDATE: The tweet has since been deleted. Either someone in the social media department started sharing updates without permission, or it was more than a simple tease.