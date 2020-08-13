Terry McLaurin Shares What He’s Seeing From Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Football Team have plenty of history. The two were college teammates at Ohio State, playing together from 2016-18 before leaving for the NFL.

Heading into their second NFL season, and fifth year as high-level football teammates, and McLaurin sees something different from his quarterback. He says that while Haskins has always been a hard worker, he’s taken things up to a new level.

Haskins took over as Washington’s starting quarterback midway through last year, to mixed results. So far, new head coach Ron Rivera has avoided naming him the definite starter. The medical clearance of Alex Smith adds even more potential competition there.

“I’ve been around Dwayne a long time, and not that he hasn’t been working hard previously, but it’s just a different type of attentiveness, a different type of attention to detail that he’s approached this whole offseason since day one all the way dating back to the end of the season,” McLaurin told reporters today, per ProFootballTalk. “I feel like he’s not going to give himself too much credit, he knows that he’s got to put that product on the field now that we’re practicing once we starting going against the defense into the games.”

Washington WR Terry McLaurin has been around Dwayne Haskins a long time; McLaurin says the quarterback has a different level of attention and focus, and that he's showing up for work a lot earlier than last year https://t.co/m0iaK6rNu2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 13, 2020

Dwayne Haskins completed under 59-percent of his throws last year, tossing for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2019. Terry McLaurin was one of the better rookies in football last year, making 58 catches for 919 yards and seven scores. He says he’s excited to see the progress that his longtime teammate has made when the Washington Football Team hits the field again in a few weeks.

“I feel like he’s taken the right necessary steps, to be honest, with his physical, his mental. I’m excited to see what he does in this offense, an offense that I feel like suits his skillset really well. I hope he just takes it day by day, continues to learn and hopefully he’ll be where we all need him to be.” […] “He’s dropped some weight and stuff like that,” McLaurin said. “But the growth I’ve seen from him is mental focus. He’s focusing more. He’s in the building a lot earlier, more than he used to be. I just see his mental growth more than anything.”

McLaurin went on to discuss the strong chemistry that he shares with Haskins, dating back to their college days. If Haskins makes a big jump forward this year, there will be a ton of excitement in the Nation’s Capital this fall.

[ProFootballTalk]