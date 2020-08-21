Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Reveals He Has Lymph Node Cancer

On Thursday night, the Washington Football Team received some tough news from head coach Ron Rivera.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter said Rivera told the team he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer following a self check. Rivera reportedly said the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable.”

It’s obviously devastating news to receive, even if the disease is treatable. Rivera took over as the head coach earlier this summer following his exit from the Carolina Panthers.

The Washington Football Team went through several troubling off-field situations this summer. However, Rivera helped steer the team through and looked forward to leading the organization in the right direction.

“I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in,” Rivera told Schefter.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

“Rivera wants to pass along his gratitude to team doctors, trainers and health-care specialists for helping him through treatments,” Schefter reported on Thursday night. “He also wants to thank the Snyders, the entire Washington organization, his assistant coaches, players, fans, friends and family for love and support.”

Rivera reportedly consulted with a number of doctors and specialists recently. He is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist, according to Schefter.

The Washington Football team is reportedly considering a “Plan B,” but Rivera is expected to coach this season.

We’re wishing the best for Coach Rivera and his family.