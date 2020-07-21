Washington Reportedly Makes Historic Female Broadcasting Hire

The Washington NFL franchise has reportedly made a historic female broadcasting hire ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Longtime Redskins play-by-play man Larry Michael abruptly retired last week. Days later, he was accused of sexual harassment allegations in a Washington Post story.

Washington has reportedly hired his replacement. The NFC East franchise has reportedly hired Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington. She will reportedly become the first woman to become a regular member of an NFL team’s radio broadcast.

Major news for Washington football as the team is hiring Julie Donaldson to head up media and content.

From the report:

Donaldson will lead the radio broadcast team, serve in other on-air roles and hold a senior-level position in the organization. She will be the first woman to be a regular member of an NFL team’s radio broadcast booth, according Westwood One. Donaldson’s role will be similar in some ways to the one previously held by Larry Michael prior to his abrupt retirement last week on the eve of sexual harassment allegations in a Washington Post story, but it is expected to include new and different areas of oversight.

Donaldson is reportedly expected to be in charge of a “revamped” radio broadcast for the Washington NFL franchise. She’s been with NBC Sports Washington for a decade and previously worked in Boston, New York and Miami.

Washington insider JP Finlay reports that Donaldson “will be in charge and hosting but not necessarily doing play by play” for the radio broadcast.

More details are expected to come out soon.