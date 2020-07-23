Washington ‘Never’ Discussed 1 Aspect Of The Name Change

The Washington Redskins will have a new name when the team takes the field for the upcoming 2020 season.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the new name of the team is the “Washington Football Team.” Schefter reported the name will serve as a placeholder until they decide on a permanent name at a later date.

Despite the name change, the organization decided not to change the color scheme of the uniforms. According to executive vice president and chief marketing officer Terry Bateman, changing the colors wasn’t an option.

“That’s not something we ever discussed changing,” he said via Washington reporter John Keim. “We want to preserve the history. We have a great history, we want to link it in. The burgundy and gold is an important part of who we are. I can’t see that changing, but that’s not my call.”

From Terry Bateman on the colors: "That's not something we ever discussed changing. We want to preserve the history. We have a great history, we want to link it in. The burgundy & gold is an important part of who we are. I can't see that changing, but that's not my call." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 23, 2020

The color scheme won’t be changing, but the uniform will undergo slight alterations heading into the new season.

Instead of having the Redskins logo on the helmet, each player’s respective number will be seen on their helmet.

The team will have new uniforms for the 2020 season. However, it’s unclear what changes will be made when the team finally decides on an official team name.

Several names have been floated a potential replacements, including Warriors, Redtails and Redhawks – among plenty of others.