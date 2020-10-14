Washington On The Verge Of Breaking Embarrassing NFL Record

The New York Jets and Giants are rightfully getting the bulk of mockery given their combined 0-10 record. But the 1-4 Washington Football Team recently hit a mark for futility that could put both of those teams to shame.

According to NBC Sports analyst JP Finlay, Washington has trailed its opponents at halftime by at least 10 points in seven straight games dating back to 2019. That stretch ties a mark that’s been around for over 80 years.

The Chicago Cardinals set the mark at seven straight games way back in 1939. The Brooklyn Dodgers matched it between the 1942 and 1943 seasons.

If Washington finds itself in a 10-point hole at halftime against the Giants this weekend, they’ll have the record all to themselves. Given that the QB position is pretty much up for grabs, that’s a distinct possibility, even against the winless Giants.

2020 has been a pretty rough year for Washington, and not just on the football field.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder overhauled his front office, bringing in Ron Rivera as head coach and Jason Wright as team president to replace Jay Gruden and Bruce Allen respectively.

Over the summer, Snyder was forced to finally change the name of the team in the face of the growing social justice movements. But he allegedly couldn’t implement the rebrand with the name he wanted due to copyright squatters.

As if the chaos in the office wasn’t bad enough, the team is currently on a four-game losing streak and has already benched last year’s first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Suffice it to say, things are not looking great for Washington.