Washington Player Becomes NFL’s First ‘High-Risk’ Opt Out

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Caleb Brantley is the first NFL player to take the league’s “high risk” opt out offer for the 2020 season.

Several NFL players have chosen to opt out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns, but Brantley is the first to go the “high risk” route. The league announced the news via its transaction wire this afternoon.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes, Brantley receives a $350,000 stipend and an accrued season. His contract will toll as well.

Voluntary opt outs, meanwhile, only receive a $150,000 stipend as an advance on their 2021 contract, and will not be credited for a season played.

Brantley was a sixth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. The former Florida standout appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making one start and recording 18 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Brantley played in seven games with Washington in 2017, recording one tackle. He was limited to one game last year by an ankle injury.

Thus far, seven players have opted out of the 2020 season, with six voluntarily doing so.

The seven: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (KC)

De'Anthony Thomas (BAL)

Chance Warmack (SEA)

Caleb Brantley (WSH)

Marcus Cannon (NE)

Danny Vitale (NE)

Najee Toran (NE) — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2020

This list will continue to grow in the coming days as teams begin reporting for training camp.