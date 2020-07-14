Washington Post Suggests 1 Favorite Name Among Fan Base

Washington’s football team has officially retired the “Redskins” name. Team owner Dan Snyder released a statement on Monday, announcing the franchise’s decision to finally move on from a name it has been using for 87 years.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward,” Snyder said. “Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

Now that Washington will no longer be referred to as the “Redskins,” fans are wondering what the next team name will be. An official announcement will come later this month, but it appears there is already a front-runner among fans.

According to Scott Allen of The Washington Post, the top name among fans right now is Red Wolves. It’d be a sweet nickname for the franchise, and they’d most likely keep their color scheme the same.

Red Tails is another potential name for Washington’s football team. The Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. told Deadspin that they would be “honored and pleased” to work with Snyder if he goes that route.

Red Wolves and Red Tails are both solid options for Washington. Hopefully, the ownership group chooses one of these two names.

There is already a team named the Red Wolves at the collegiate level. Arkansas State has been sporting that nickname since 2008.