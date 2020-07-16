The Washington Post’s ‘Bombshell’ Story On The Redskins Has Dropped

After almost a week of cryptic teasing on social media by Washington D.C. area reporters, the Washington Post’s “bombshell” story on Daniel Snyder’s franchise has dropped.

“Exclusive: Fifteen women who worked for Redskins allege sexual harassment by former scouts and members of owner Daniel Snyder’s inner circle,” the Washington Post tweeted out at 5:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.

In total, 15 former Redskins employees have alleged sexual harassment during their time with the NFC East franchise.

One woman, Emily Applegate, spoke on the record, while the other 14 women requested anonymity “citing a fear of litigation.”

The 15 women allege sexual harassment by members of Snyder’s inner circle. The Washington Redskins owner reportedly declined to comment to The Post.

“Team owner Daniel Snyder declined several requests for an interview. Over the past week, as The Post presented detailed allegations and findings to the club, three team employees accused of improper behavior abruptly departed, including Larry Michael, the club’s longtime radio voice, and Alex Santos, the team’s director of pro personnel,” the Washington Post reports.

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team said in a statement given to The Post.

The allegations span from 2006 to 2019, according to the story, which can be read in full here.

