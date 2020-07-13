Washington Red Wolves: NFL Insider Has Telling Update

Now that we know Washington is removing the Redskins name and logo, the next thing on the docket is seeing what new name the franchise will settle on.

The Washington Red Wolves has been a solution many have proposed. Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot has even been advocating for the nickname on Twitter recently.

One of the issues for whatever new name Washington chooses is having to battle trademark squatters for rights to it. Additionally, there is an ongoing situation involving the trademark for the nickname “Red Wolves” in general.

Back in November, Arkansas State, which has been named the Red Wolves since 2008, hired legal counsel in case it chose to take action against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, a United Soccer League franchise formed in 2018. At the time, no formal case had been filed.

According to Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson, no representative of the Washington NFL franchise has contacted either Arkansas State or the Chattanooga organization about using the “Red Wolves” name. Of course, that could be coming down the road, but there’s nothing in the works just yet.

As it pertains to the Red Wolves trademark fight between Arkansas State and the USL, spoke to one of the parties involved and they haven’t heard from the #NFL, Dan Snyder or anyone else in the Washington franchise. Doesn’t mean they won’t engage later. But that’s where it is now. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 13, 2020

In addition to the Red Wolves, Warriors and Redtails have been frequently mentioned as potential options for the franchise formerly known as the Redskins.

Whatever name owner Daniel Snyder currently prefers, it is reportedly under trademark, according to the Washington Post’s Les Carpenter and Mark Maaske.