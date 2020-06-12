Washington, D.C. Mayor Calls For Redskins To Change Name

Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser would like to see the Washington Redskins play in the city itself, but the team’s racist name is a major issue.

Bowser has been a major figure in the ongoing protests in her city. She recently had “Black Lives Matter” painted in large yellow letters on a street leading to the White House, amid the large public demonstrations in D.C. and across the country.

Today, she spoke about a slightly different topic: sports. She spoke to The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show about the potential for the Washington Redskins to move into the city proper. The team currently plays at FedExField in Landover, Md., while the team’s headquarters and training facility are in Ashburn, Va.

Bowser wants D.C.’s team to play in D.C., but confirms that she feels the “Redskins” name should go, and may prevent a move.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser ) on the Redskins next stadium being in DC: “Thats what we’d like to see happen. We know we have the best location for the stadium and we’ll continue to work on that.” — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) June 12, 2020

Mayor Bowser says that the name should be changed on moral grounds, but also it could present an issue for the federal government, which would need to lease land to the team in Washington, D.C.

From The Team 980:

Al Galdi: Is the name an obstacle? I know that’s come up in the past. Bowser: It is an obstacle. It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us. Al Galdi: What is your stance on the name, ‘Redskins’? Bowser: I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.

The NFL has taken some steps to address its own race issues, with Roger Goodell’s public apology in response to a powerful video put together by league employees and a host of star players. The league has pledged $250 million over 10 years to social justice causes, and today, announced that Juneteenth would be recognized as a company holiday going forward.

Many critics say that these don’t combat the specific things that the NFL has done wrong. They want quarterback Colin Kaepernick signed, and they want the Redskins name, which has long been viewed as a slur against Native Americans, changed.

Owner Dan Snyder hasn’t budged on this despite years of public pressure. We’ll see if these compounding factors get the ball rolling.