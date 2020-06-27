Former Super Bowl MVP QB Has Bold Take On Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is looking to have a breakout year in his second NFL season. The Washington quarterback took his lumps as a rookie, but so far the offseason signs have been good ones.

Haskins entered the NFL without a ton of high-level starting experience. The 2018 season was his only as starter at Ohio State, though he really made it count. He finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, won by Kyler Murray, that season.

That year, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He was also very accurate, completing 70-percent of his throws, for better than nine yards per attempt.

Dwayne Haskins has put in some serious work this offseason. He’s shed 17 pounds since the 2019-20 season ended, and is getting praise from those around the organization. Doug Williams, a former Washington Super Bowl MVP quarterback who is now the team’s senior vice president of player development, thinks the Haskins pick in the 2018 first round may still go down as one of the best of the last few years.

Doug Williams on Haskins: "He's a young quarterback – he deserves every opportunity like anybody else deserves." ICYMI: An interview that's highly worth your attention 🎧https://t.co/YNhGNWTTM1 — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) June 26, 2020

Williams appeared on 106.7 The Fan, and wasn’t afraid to set expectations high. He believes Dwayne Haskins has the best arm of any quarterback taken in the last two NFL Drafts.

Via NBC Sports Washington:

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said. […] “Dwayne can throw with the best of them,” Williams said. “Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that’s what he has to do and I think that’s what he’s doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game.”

If Williams is right, that is some serious praise for Haskins. That would put him ahead of guys like Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert.

