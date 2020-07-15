Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long been a diehard fan of the Washington Redskins. Naturally, he has been following the team’s decision to drop its longtime nickname.

Washington announced on Monday it would be retiring the “Redskins” name and logo after years of debate over its offensiveness toward Native Americans. A recent push from major sponsors and shareholders was the key impetus for change.

Yesterday, Earnhardt was asked about the decision on his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. He told his listeners he is “excited about the change.”

“I’m all for it. This conversation has been going on for a really, really long time,” Earnhardt said.

Additionally, Earnhardt touched on the franchise’s recent on-field history and Super Bowl drought. It has seemed like the Redskins have been stuck in quicksand for about 30 years, and Earnhardt is happy that the nickname is no longer a “dark cloud” hanging over the organization.

“I’m ready for a new chapter. I’m ready for this conversation to no longer be part of my experience as a fan of the team, and the debate over this and the frustration over it and how it affects the franchise,” he said. “It’s a dark cloud over it all the time and it’s not going away. And it’s hard to continue to support the franchise when this is part of the conversation. “I’m great to break completely clean and start an entirely new identity and future. I think it will be great for the organization.”

With plenty of different options being bandied about–Red Wolves, Warriors, Redtails and others–for Washington’s new nickname, Earhardt said he isn’t going to throw his support behind any of them at this point.

“I’m not going to sort of fall in love with one, and I’m just going to wait, because nobody really knows what the name’s going to be,” he explained. “I don’t want to really like one and find out that it’s the other.”

You can find the full Earnhardt-Washington Redskins conversation beginning at the 41-minute mark here.