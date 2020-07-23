Photos: First Look At The Redskins’ New Uniform For This Season

The Washington Redskins have officially made a decision on a name and a uniform for the 2020 regular season.

Washington will officially be known as “The Washington Football Team” for the upcoming season. The name is just a temporary one, but it will be in effect for the 2020 season.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Washington has revealed its new uniform for the 2020 season. The team is not making any changes to its color scheme.

The “Redskins” logo on the team’s helmet is being replaced by the player’s number. “Washington” will go above the player’s jersey number on the chest.

The Washington franchise is still going through the process of choosing a longterm name. Schefter had more details on that process:

“While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources,” he reports.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to make its debut on Sunday, Sept. 13. They’ll play the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup, scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.