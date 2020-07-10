A change to the Washington Redskins name is coming. The team has basically confirmed as much in recent days, and every report coming from those who cover the team indicate that it could be official sooner than later.

Right now, it looks like the goal is to have a new name ahead of the 2020 season. Head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first year with the franchise after a lengthy stint with the Carolina Panthers, says that it “would be awesome” to get things done in time for this fall. It seems unlikely that he would have said anything like that if it wasn’t in the works. Rivera has reportedly been involved in the discussions with Dan Snyder and the NFL, which date back weeks before the franchise’s statement on the matter.

“Warriors” and “Redtails” have had the most momentum throughout the process so far. Warriors would be the alliterative choice, and would allow for minimal rebranding, though it has been reported that the team will be getting rid of Native American imagery with the rebrand. Redtails is a nod to the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, which would fill Rivera’s desire to honor the military with the new name. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has tweeted that he likes that option if the name is changed. The new option that is gaining steam in recent days is Redwolves, which would also be a unique option. All of these work well with the team’s burgundy and gold color scheme, which it intends to keep.

According to Sports Business Daily, the team is looking to make the name change “as soon as possible.” The report also indicates that a minority shareholder in the team has been “personally assured,” that a change is coming. Given the push was really put on the forefront by external business pressure, this checks out.

Business partners and one person considering a bid for Washington's minority ownership stake believe the name change is a certainty. (🔒) https://t.co/1KiDbEeTsr — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) July 10, 2020

On July 2, FedEx, which is the sponsor for the team’s Landover, Md. stadium, called for the name to change. That same night, Nike pulled the team’s gear off of its online store.

Other retailers, including Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and even Amazon have followed suit. Fanatics and the NFL Shop are among the only places to buy official Washington Redskins gear right now.

Things are moving at an impressive pace, and it does look like the team will have a new name for the first time since 1933, when the then-Boston-based franchise took on the “Redskins” name.

[Sports Business Daily]