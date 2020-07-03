Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Weighs In On Redskins Name Change Situation

Amid increased pressure on Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the controversial name, some very strong and interesting takes on the matter are coming in.

But few takes are as strong as that of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Buss dismissed the argument that changing the name would erase the team’s history.

Buss declared that it’s the players who make the history, not the name and not the logo. She shouted out such Washington Redskins legends as Art Monk, Doug Williams, Dexter Manley and Darrell Green as those who truly represent the proud history of the team.

“The argument I’ve heard is ‘if we change the team name we lose our history,’ Buss wrote. “My reply: it’s HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A change in name will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. means to the fans.”

Snyder is running out of excuses to keep a name that many deem offensive. Sponsors like FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo have been dropping like flies this week alone.

The District of Columbia has also made it clear that the team will not be allowed to build a new stadium within the city limits with the current nickname intact.

Ultimately, Snyder is within his rights to do what he wants with his team name. But the pressure is building.

With all of the added attention the issue has been getting, he may not have a choice for much longer.

