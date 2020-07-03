Odds Released On Washington Redskins’ New Name

There is real momentum for the Washington Redskins to change their name. On Thursday, the team’s major sponsors started putting real pressure on owner Dan Snyder and the franchise.

FedEx, the name sponsor of the team’s stadium, has called for a name change. Nike has already pulled Washington gear from its online stores. Hitting the franchise in the wallet was always the best strategy, and for the first time, major corporations are doing just that.

Today, the franchise announced that it is undergoing a “thorough review of the team’s name.” As Adam Schefter has said, “there’s no review if there’s no change coming.” This is the formal start of that process.

The major question: what will the team be called? The town’s baseball franchise went with a nod to it being the nation’s capital, with the Washington Nationals. Sportsbook BetOnline has put out new odds on the replacement name, and the oddsmakers are thinking along those lines.

Odds to be the new name of Washington's NFL team (BetOnline): Presidents +300

Generals +400

Lincolns +400

Americans +500

Kings +500

Memorials +500

Capitols +600

Veterans +600

Jeffersons +700

Roosevelts +700

Monuments +800

Arlingtons +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 3, 2020

You can probably take out Washington Generals right now. That famous name for the team that can never beat the Harlem Globetrotters would be a phenomenal self-own. Capitols also feels unlikely, as the city’s NHL team is already the Washington Capitals. Jeffersons is also very unlikely; going from a name racist against Native Americans to one of a famous slave owner would be incredibly tone deaf.

Perhaps the most unique and one of the most popular options is not listed. Many have called for the team to adopt the name the “Washington Redtails,” after the famous World War II Tuskegee Airmen.

Washington Redtails for the Tuskegee Airmen pic.twitter.com/fyMloKwRsL — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 3, 2020

The Redtails name would at least fit with the color scheme, and most importantly, would shift the name from a racist slur to one honoring African American war heroes. Head coach Ron Rivera mentioned the Washington Redskins’ “mission of honoring and supporting our Military,” in the team’s release today. This would certainly do that.