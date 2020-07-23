Washington Redskins Player Reacts To The Team’s New Uniform

A good portion of the internet is mocking the Washington Redskins for renaming themselves “Washington Football Team.” But after getting a look at the new uniform, at least one player on the team formerly known as the Redskins is digging them.

Taking to Twitter, Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne posted an image of himself wearing the new uniform. He included a few “fire” emojis to signify his love of the redesign.

Despite changing the name, Washington elected to keep the traditional burgundy and gold color scheme. In place of the old Redskins logo will be individual player numbers – a practice largely out of use today.

Payne’s appreciation for the new uniform is pretty explainable though. It almost mirrors the uniform design he had with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The only real difference is the color scheme.

Plenty of people in Payne’s comments seemed to like the new uniform design too.

“‘Luv IT’ Burgundy & Gold,” one fan wrote.

“Numbers on helmet (fire emojis),” wrote another.

“Good looks #WashingtonFootballTeam,” said a third.

Washington is currently going through a rebrand after announcing they will get rid of the old name. But the team apparently took so long to do it that owner Dan Snyder wasn’t able to get the trademark on his preferred choice.

So Washington will be going forward with the generic “Washington Football Team” name until further notice.

Judging by the reaction from the players, they can live with it.