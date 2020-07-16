Adam Schefter Has Some Details On The ‘Bombshell’ Redskins Story

The Washington Post is set to release new report about unspecified issues within the Washington Redskins organization very soon. While it is anyone’s guess as to the contents of the report will be, it has been hinted that it will be a “bombshell” and “sickening.”

Earlier this week, the franchise fired two top employees in the scouting department, which sent up some red flags. On Wednesday, long time play-by-play announcer Larry Michael retired. He is also a senior vice president and the team’s chief content officer.

This morning, Josina Anderson reported that lawyers are currently involved in the story. Now, we have some more information on that front, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. It certainly lends to the serious nature of the rumors.

Per Schefter, the team has hired prominent Washington lawyer Beth Wilkinson, who has been involved in high-profile legal situations, including the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in 2018. She will “review the organization’s protocols,” and “conduct a deep dive into the organization’s past culture,” according to the report. It certainly sounds like the team is bracing for something serious.

The news comes as the Washington Redskins are set to change the team’s racist nickname. That high-profile change is set to come in time for the 2020 season.

It has already been an eventful offseason for the franchise. Things could really explode if this Washington Post report is as troubling as many have hinted.

