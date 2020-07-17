The Washington Redskins and team owner Dan Snyder could be in line for a fine, after Thursday’s Washington Post report detailing a widespread culture of sexual harassment within the franchise. 15 women, including former team employees and reporters on the Washington beat, accused a number of higher-ups of harassment and other deeply inappropriate conduct.

Most of those accused of sexual harassment have been fired or resigned in recent days. That includes director and assistant directors of pro personnel Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, president of business operations Dennis Green, chief operating officer Mitch Gershman, and senior vice president of content and radio play-by-play announcer Larry Michael, the long time “voice of the Redskins.” The allegations reached deep into Dan Snyder’s inner circle within the front office.

The allegations in the report do not directly implicate Snyder himself though. That will likely prevent the league from considering a move to push him to sell the Washington Redskins, barring the results of the Beth Wilkinson-led investigation into the allegations. According to a new Washington Post report, a fine is the most likely punishment for Snyder and the team.

“The NFL will seriously consider fining Washington’s team following accusations from 15 women of sexual harassment and verbal abuse against former club officials, and it will consider disciplinary measures against the individuals involved,” Mark Maske reports. “…The NFL is empowered to discipline a team, its owner or employees under its personal conduct policy. That person and another familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said a fine of the team is expected if the allegations are substantiated.”

The NFL is likely to fine Washington's NFL team if the allegations are substantiated but, barring new developments implicating Daniel Snyder directly, the league and fellow owners are not expected to attempt to compel Snyder to sell, sources say…. https://t.co/mOSIgGlHPz — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 17, 2020

Comparisons have been drawn between this scandal, and the one in 2018 centered on former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who was accused of harassment and other misconduct himself. Richardson was fined $2.75 million and went on to sell the team to David Tepper.

While the NFL has the leeway to force an owner to sell, as the NBA did with former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014.

Significant changes will hopefully come to the Washington franchise in myriad ways, but as of now it looks like Snyder will remain in charge of the team.

