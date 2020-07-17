Mark Cuban Offers Advice To Dan Snyder After Washington Post Report

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has courted a great deal of controversy in business and in sports, including a sexual harassment scandal within his franchise just a few years ago. So he might be someone that Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder should listen to if he hopes to navigate his way out of trouble stemming from yesterday’s report by The Washington Post detailing sexual harassment allegations from 15 women against team employees.

In a recent segment on his radio show, Cuban called on everyone who knows Snyder to advise him to recognize what he did wrong and accept the mistakes he’s made. He explained that while doing that may be painful, it’s “the only way this is going to get resolved.”

“If you know Dan Snyder, if you’re involved with the Redskins, if you connect to them, tell Dan and tell his senior management you’ve got to just recognize what you did right and what you did wrong,” Cuban said. “You have to accept the mistakes you made. That’s painful. I made a lot of mistakes. And that’s the only way this is going to get resolved.”

Unfortunately it looks like Mark Cuban’s advice has already fallen on deaf ears. Earlier today, Snyder released a statement pledging reforms in Washington if needed, but without acknowledging any of the allegations or taking personal responsibility.

Needless to say, fans and pundits have been raking the Washington Redskins owner over the coals ever since.

Washington was the subject of a massive report with sexual harassment accusations from over a dozen people.

Snyder has been the subject of major controversies all month. On top of the report, he finally agreed to change his team’s name, though that process is still ongoing due to some trademark issues.

Dan Snyder has a ton of soul-searching to do as he tries to get through this latest controversy. Taking the advice of someone who’s been where he’s been can’t hurt.

