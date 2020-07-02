Washington Redskins’ Stadium Sponsor Calls For Team To Change Name

For the past few years, the Washington Redskins have been under fire for their nickname. While there have been plenty of people that have asked Dan Snyder to change the name, the latest demand could be the one that gets the ball rolling in the right direction.

On Thursday, FedEx announced that it sent Washington a request to change the franchise’s name. This could be the turning point for the Redskins, especially since the venue they play at is named FedExField. Snyder sold the stadium’s naming rights to FedEx back in 1999.

FedEx released a statement on this matter, saying “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

It’s important to note that Fred Smith, the company founder of FedEx, is part of Snyder’s ownership group. His voice on this topic holds plenty of weight.

JUST IN: @FedEx has asked the Washington @Redskins to change its name. Here is the statement: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“ — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) July 2, 2020

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was recently asked if the team should change its name in an interview on 670 The Score’s McNeil & Parkins Show.

Rivera tried his best to steer clear of that topic, calling it a “discussion for another time.”

Even though Washington’s coaching staff and ownership are trying to stay quiet behind the scenes, there’s more momentum now than ever for a change to happen.

Another reason why a change could be coming soon is the fact that Snyder can’t relocate the team to a new stadium until it abandons the current name. The team has been eyeing down RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.