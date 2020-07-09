Photo: Cool Uniform Concept For The Washington Redwolves

The movement to get the Washington Redskins is gaining a lot of steam as the team discusses what to do. But one suggested name change, the Washington Redwolves, has been gaining momentum and has led to some really cool uniform concepts.

Twitter user @DCsportsXP created a design that’s pretty awe-inspiring. The three claws of the mascot create the letter “W” to symbolize the city, and create a very nice helmet design.

Utilizing the same burgundy and gold colors that have been a staple of the team for decades, even the uniform numbers have a modern feel to them. Claw marks are all over the uniform, giving it one of the most unique feels of any team.

Some fans on Twitter responded with suggestions for different names and designs, while others just flat out rejected it. But for the most part, people seem to agree that this design for the Washington Redwolves is a keeper.

Another Redwolves concept by @DCsportsXP. Cleaned up the first one a little bit. pic.twitter.com/QFGJuqTm66 — Jordan (@skinstoday) July 8, 2020

The Redwolves are partially the brainchild of Fred Smoot. The former Washington cornerback has been making the social media to push the idea.

Washington is currently engaged in a “review” of the name after decades of maintaining it under owner Daniel Snyder.

There’s no way that the new name of the team will make everyone happy. But if they do away with the racist connotations of the old one there will be less to complain about.