Washington Targets Reported Date To Release New Team Name

Washignton’s Dan Snyder made a massive decision on Monday, announcing that his football team will retire the “Redskins” name after 87 years of service. This has led to speculation over what the franchise’s new name will be for the 2020 season.

There have been plenty of suggestions over the last 48 hours, such as Justice, Red Tails and Red Wolves. No one knows if ownership prefers a certain nickname at the moment, but we do know when the name will be unveiled.

According to The Washington Post, the team wants to have its new name by the start of training camp. Basically, Washington’s football team will have to pick a new moniker by July 28.

With only two weeks left until the start of training camp, Washington’s decision-makers will be up against the clock. That being said, it’s better off the team picks a new name as soon as possible.

The team has to figure out if it’ll keep a new color scheme, what the logo will be and how it’ll handle old merchandise with the “Redskins” logo. Waiting until the fall would be a foolish plan, so it makes sense that Washington is putting its foot on the gas in this situation.

One person familiar with the discussions between the franchise and the league said the preference is for Washington to have its new name by the start of training camp July 28. https://t.co/hKR18VPBlt — Post Sports (@PostSports) July 15, 2020

Fans of Washington’s football team have been supportive of the Snyder’s decision to finally change the name.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the move, saying “I’m ready for this conversation to no longer be part of my experience as a fan of the team, and the debate over this and the frustration over it and how it affects the franchise.”

All eyes will be on the nation’s capital for the next two weeks, as the football world patiently waits to find out the team’s new name.